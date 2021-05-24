Three people, including baby, killed in KZN weekend crashes

DURBAN: A baby was among those killed in a head-on collision, on the N2 near Mandeni, this weekend.

According to Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical Rescue, the accident happened on Saturday afternoon on the N2, between the Mandeni and Zinkwazi off ramps.

“Three people, including a child, lost their lives, while three people were injured,” said Herbst.

Herbst said the N2 was closed to allow for a critically injured patient to be airlifted to hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed three cases of culpable homicide had been opened at Mandeni SAPS.

“It is alleged that two vehicles were involved in a collision. Three people were declared dead at the scene, while others were taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

In a separate incident, a car caught alight following a three car pile up on N2 North bound, at the Tinley Manor roadworks site.

Herbst said one vehicle ignited after the collision and a person was injured.

