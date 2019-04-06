Three people were injured, one of them seriously, when the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a wall and into a house along Bishopstowe Road in Glenwood, Durban. Picture: ER24

Durban - Three people were injured, one of them seriously, when the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a wall and into a house along Bishopstowe Road in Glenwood, Durban on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the minibus taxi wedged between a wall and the house, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the male taxi driver had sustained serious injuries while two other men had sustained moderate injuries."

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the taxi driver with pain-relief medication before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA