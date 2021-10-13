Three reasons why you didn’t receive your Covid-19 vaccination code

Durban – The National Department of Health has officially launched its vaccine certificate portal which allows vaccinated people to download their digital vaccine certificates. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Friday announced that the certificate was developed in partnership between the NDOH and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and that the first phase had already gone live.

"We say so because while it is ready for use, there will be more improvements over the next two months to improve safety. We expect the certificate to be a tool to enable vaccinated people to access many opportunities which various service providers will make available," he said. The department said development and release of fully-fledged Covid-19 vaccination certificates would be phased in over time. However, most people have taken to social media claiming that they had not received their Covid-19 vaccination codes.

In order to download your vaccination passport, you can log onto https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za from any device. You will need your vaccination code and your ID, passport of Asylum or Refugee number. However there are those who have not received a vaccination code.

The DOH offered these three reasons why some had not received their code and what steps they can take next: * The SMS did not reach you due to mobile network issues at the time * Your mobile number was not correct on EVDS