Three shot dead while watching TV in Kenville, Durban

Durban - Police are investigating three counts of murder after three people were shot dead in their Kenville home while watching television.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that Tuesday night at around 20:05pm, an unknown suspect entered the house on Temple Road in Kenville.

“The occupants in the house were busy watching television. The suspect opened fire at the occupants in the house.

“Three people aged between 29 and 32 sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.”

Gwala said the motive for the killing is yet to be established.