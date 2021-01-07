Three shot dead while watching TV in Kenville, Durban
Durban - Police are investigating three counts of murder after three people were shot dead in their Kenville home while watching television.
According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that Tuesday night at around 20:05pm, an unknown suspect entered the house on Temple Road in Kenville.
“The occupants in the house were busy watching television. The suspect opened fire at the occupants in the house.
“Three people aged between 29 and 32 sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.”
Gwala said the motive for the killing is yet to be established.
She said Greenwood Park SAPS were investigating the murders.
In a separate incident, also in KZN on December 2019, six people, five of them from the same family, were killed, as they watched TV.
Six people aged between eleven and 52 were declared dead at the scene after they sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
IOL