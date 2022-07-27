Three suspects killed, 3 wounded in KZN high-speed chase

Durban – Three suspects have been killed and three more are in a serious condition following a high-speed chase on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal, early on Wednesday morning. It is alleged that a gang of about six men committed an armed robbery in Empangeni and their vehicles were intercepted by local security companies and police.

Media Response KZN spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said a high-speed chase on the N2 affected traffic along the busy stretch of road. “Reports from the scenes suggest that criminals had committed an armed robbery in Empangeni and had fled the scene in two vehicles,” he said. Herbst said the getaway vehicles were intercepted by a private security company and a chase and shoot-out ensued.

Three of the suspects were shot near the Tongaat toll plaza, while the other three in a second getaway vehicle escaped and continued down the highway, he said. The suspects were shot and killed near King Shaka airport during an exchange of fire. The critically injured suspects are being treated by Medi Response paramedics, Herbst said. Police are investigating.

