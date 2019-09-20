File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Three teenagers are set to appear in court on Monday after they allegedly shot and wounded a ten-year-old girl while robbing her of her cellphone on Thursday night at Wembezi, near Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday. In a statement, police said the three suspects, aged between 17 and 19, were found in possession of the stolen cellphone.

"It is alleged that last [Thursday] night at 7.45pm, the victim was returning home from a shop when she was attacked by the suspects," police said.

"The victim was shot and wounded on her right arm. She was robbed of her cellphone and the suspects fled the scene after the incident."

The girl was taken to a local clinic where she was treated. Police arrested the suspects shortly thereafter.

The three suspects will appear in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)