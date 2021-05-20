Three weeks after KZN prison truck ambushed 13 prisoners are still on the run

Durban – KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that three weeks after a prison truck was ambushed in Pietermaritzburg, they are still looking for 13 prisoners who escaped.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the latest prisoner to be arrested was Mbukiseni Ndlovu.

Mbele said the 37-year-old charged for murder was nabbed in the Ntukusweni area in Umsunduzi on May 13.

The prisoners escaped on April 28, after a truck transporting 45 prisoners to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court was allegedly pushed off the road by heavily armed suspects.

“Five heavily armed men travelling in a double-cab bakkie pointed firearms at the police officers while one of the men used a bolt cutter to cut the locks on the back of the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker at the time.

Shortly after the escape police released photographs of the prisoners and the crimes for which they were sought, which include murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts can contact Brigadier Hlongwane at 079 684 9114 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

