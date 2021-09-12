Three women killed, five others wounded in Inanda drive-by shooting

DURBAN - THREE women were killed in a drive-by shooting in Durban's Inanda township on Saturday. According to police, five people were also injured. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a group of people were standing at the Buhlebethu Primary School gate in Newtown C, when a black Opel Corsa bakkie with five occupants drove by the school. According to witnesses, the occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the group with handguns before fleeing from the scene.

"Three women who are aged between 34 and 60 years old passed away because of the shooting and stampede that ensued. Four women and a man, who are aged between 41 and 70 years old, were injured during the shootout and received medical attention. “Police at Inanda are investigating three counts of murder and five of attempted murder. We cannot confirm the motive for the shooting at this stage," he said. KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has condemned the killings.