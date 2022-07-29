Times are tough, it’s going to get tougher: food items you are now paying more for

Durban - Times are tough but it's going to get tougher, according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD). "Households are already at the financial breaking point and, unfortunately, low-income families are more often the real victims of supply chain disruptions and blockages. In difficult times for the country, government and businesses urgently need to come together to find creative solutions for keeping prices in check to manage a growing hunger crisis," the organisation said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following several price hikes last year, the PMBEJD said more increases in 2022 will put severe pressure on households whose incomes remain low through low baseline wages and low-level social grants and while jobs remain elusive. "Monthly food expenses take up a large portion of income. Higher food prices, together with higher electricity prices and taxi fare hikes, are putting enormous pressure on the household purse and the family plate," it said. Month-on-month: The cost of the average household food basket increased by R60 06 (1,3%) from R4 688 81 in June 2022 to R4 748 87 in July 2022.

Year-on-year: The cost of the average household food basket increased by R611 44 (14,8%) from R4 137 43 in July 2021 to R4 748 87 in July 2022. The cost of the foods prioritised and bought first in the Household Food Basket is important. The core foods are bought first and these foods ensure that families do not go hungry while ensuring that meals can be cooked. When the prices of core foods increase, there is less money to secure other important mostly nutritionally-rich foods, which are essential for health and well-being and strong immune systems. Source: Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group Most significant changes:

Story continues below Advertisement

Cooking oil increased by 63% Tomatoes increased by 34% Cake flour increased by 27%

Story continues below Advertisement

Maize meal increased by 19% Cremora increased by 24% IOL