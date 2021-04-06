Toddler and child among 7 killed in horror crash near Ulundi

Durban – Seven people, including two children, were killed in a horror crash on the R34 between Ulundi and Vryheid in Northern KZN on Tuesday. According to Robert McKenzie, a spokesperson for EMS, there was a collision between a light motor vehicle and a bakkie. Seven people died and six others were critically injured, he said. McKenzie a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old were among the dead. He said the cause of the collision was unknown.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Vryheid SAPS.

“It is alleged that at 9:30am on Tuesday, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the R34 in Vryheid area. Seven people died at the scene.”

Gwala said the matter was under investigation.

Forty-seven people lost their lives on KZN roads this Easter weekend.

MEC of Transport Peggy Nkonyeni said most of the fatalities recorded were a result of drinking and driving and speeding.

On Sunday night, three people were killed when two vehicles caught alight on the N2 near Mtunzini.

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue, one vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle, resulting in one of the vehicles igniting.

“Three people were trapped in one of the vehicles and all three succumbed to their injuries. The jaws of life were used to free their bodies.”

Herbst said the driver of the second vehicle fled before the vehicle burnt out.

