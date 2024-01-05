Toddler and man killed in N2 Durban horror crash

A man and a three-year-old girl were killed in a horror crash on the N2 near Edwin Swales on Friday morning. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a horrific head-on collision on the N2 north bound on top of the Edwin Swales Bridge, just before 10am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find total carnage as they found that two vehicles had collided head-on before one vehicle overturned coming to rest on its side,” said Jamieson. He said paramedics assessed both vehicles and found that two occupants in one vehicle were severely entrapped in the vehicle. The occupants of the bakkie sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. Picture: ALS Paramedics “With the help of the Netcare911 Rescue unit the patients were cut free and assessed by medics,” he said.

“A male believed to be in his 30s and a toddler were found to have sustained severe injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene.” Jamieson said two occupants from the second vehicle had sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required. “It is alleged by witnesses that one vehicle came across that was travelling south bound and collided head-on with the second vehicle, however [SA Police Services] SAPS and Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

Earlier on Friday, a pedestrian was killed in an accident on the N2 south bound just after Spaghetti Junction at around 8am. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a light delivery vehicle had collided with a pedestrian before losing control and colliding into the barrier,” said Jamieson. “One person a male believed to be in his forties was found to have sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said adding that the driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.