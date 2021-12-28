Toddler killed, boy aged 7 fighting for his life following 3-vehicle pile-up on N3

Durban - A 3-year-old girl has died while a 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a three-vehicle collision on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the crash occurred just before 1pm on the N3 westbound freeway, just after the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

He said a truck, a bakkie and a light motor vehicle had collided on the roadway. “Two children aged 3 and 7, believed to be in the rear of the bakkie, sustained critical injuries and were stabilised at the scene by advanced life support paramedics before the Netcare 911 aero medical helicopter was activated to airlift the one child to hospital for the urgent medical treatment that she required,” he said.

Picture: ALS Paramedics Jamieson said the second child was loaded into a waiting ambulance and rushed to hospital for the treatment he required. Jamieson later confirmed that the girl had succumbed to her injuries.

On Monday, one person was seriously injured in a crash in Umbilo. ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived to find that a truck and a light motor vehicle had collided in the intersection before the truck lost control and crashed into a wall. Jamieson said a man in his forties was found to be trapped in the vehicle and had sustained serious injuries. He was stabilised at the scene by advanced life support paramedics while the Durban Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut him free from the wreckage.

Picture: ALS Paramedics He said once freed, the patient was taken to a nearby Durban hospital.