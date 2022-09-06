Toddler killed in Botha’s Hill while playing on concrete pillar

Durban - One toddler was killed and another critically injured while playing on concrete blocks in Botha’s Hill on Tuesday at around midday. According to Robert Mckenzie, the spokesperson for KZN Emergency Medical Services, they reported to the incident in rural Botha’s Hill.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is believed, two boys, aged two years old, were playing on a concrete pillar that was constructed out of concrete blocks, which reportedly collapsed and injured the boys. “Paramedics arrived to find that, sadly, the one child had sustained fatal injuries, while the other child had sustained critical injuries.” Mckenzie said paramedics worked to stabilise the child at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care.

Story continues below Advertisement