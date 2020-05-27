Toilet paper, cleaning supplies stolen from Verulam school

Durban - Six men have appeared in court on charges of burglary after a Verulam school was broken into and boxes of toilet paper and cleaning supplies were stolen. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said on Tuesday night, officers in Verulam carried out a pilot programme aimed at solving burglary cases at schools in the community. "The operation generated positive results which led to the arrest of six males aged between 14 and 20. The suspects were charged for burglary in business premises. They appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday," she said. Mbele said police were informed that a school in Cornubia had been broken into. She said cleaning materials, including 66 bales of toilet paper were stolen.

"A case of burglary was opened at the Verulam police station for investigation. A team of detectives commenced their investigation which led to the arrest of youngsters. The suspects will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to similar cases in the area," she said.

The team recovered some of the stolen items and four minors had been remanded in custody at a juvenile centre until May 29.

The remaining suspects were remanded into custody until 6 August.

Mbele said police were confident that further arrests were imminent as the investigations are continuing.

More than 1500 schools have been vandalised since the start of the lockdown. In KZN, at least 460 schools had been damaged, broken into or burnt.

Earlier this week, PPE had been delivered to schools in the province. Spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa, said the department was delivering PPE enough for one month's supply. He said this was to ensure that the PPE would not be stolen. He said the department had procured six-months supply of PPE for schools in the province.

