Tongaat businessman’s alleged killers abandon bail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – The two men charged for the murder of Tongaat businessman Ashveer Sukwa abandoned their bail application in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkisson said the matter was adjourned until January 7. She confirmed both accused were remanded to Westville Prison. The victim Ashveer Sukwa, 35, was stabbed multiple times and was found wrapped in a blanket in his Fairbreeze Tongaat home on October 31. His 65-year-old father was stabbed and rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Last week charges against accused number three were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

A 16-year-old minor has been charged for the murder and has been released into the custody of his guardian.

He will appear in court in January.

At the time the police confirmed the victim’s house was ransacked.

“Safes were emptied and household items were stolen,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“A case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

Days after the murder three suspects were arrested in Upper Tongaat and Ndedwe area.

More than R85 000 in cash was recovered.

IOL