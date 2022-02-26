Tongaat man arrested for allegedly breaking into a bank

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said they received an alert about a burglary in Gopalall Hurbans Road.

Durban - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a bank in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday.

"Rusa Tongaat Operations Centre received a tip off at approximately 9.33pm that suspects had smashed a large glass and entered the bank. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival noticed one of the perpetrators in the banking hall. Officers entered the bank and apprehended him," he said.

Balram said a second suspect was believed to be hiding in the ceiling.

He said the SAPS K9 Unit arrived shortly thereafter and conducted a search, however, the suspect could not be located.