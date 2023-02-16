Tongaat pensioner who went missing in India expected home on Thursday

Durban - The Tongaat pensioner, who went missing in India, is expected to arrive back in South Africa on Thursday. Dhramalingum “Dan” Pillay, 69, had been missing for almost two weeks.

He had been returning to South Africa on January 31, after a 10-day holiday with his daughter Rebecca Pillay, when he walked out of the Mumbai International Airport, sparking an international search. At the time of his disappearance, family friend and spokesperson Mandy Govender said the father and daughter had arrived at the airport for their flight that was in the early hours of the morning. “However, there was a long-flight delay and the daughter dozed off for a few minutes due to exhaustion and when she awoke, her father was gone,” Govender said.

Pillay, who had suffered a stroke, has dementia. He had no identification on him. Almost 6 000 pamphlets were distributed and a 50 000 rupees (about R11 000) reward was offered. In South Africa, media outlets and security company Reaction Unit SA appealed for South Africans to share information and photographs of Pillay with their contacts in India.

The family were given a glimmer of hope when reports surfaced that Pillay was spotted on train on February 4. Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said: “Pillay has been spotted on a train in Kurla, East Mumbai. Reaction Unit South Africa has inundated with calls from Indian citizens, South Africans and organisations based in India, offering assistance in locating Pillay.” But that was a dead end and the search continued for the next few days.

And on Sunday morning, February 12, the family received the best news. A special police task team found Pillay wandering the street of Khar, an area not too far from the airport. His daughter told the media in India that her father survived on the generosity of people and was in good health.

Govender told IOL Pillay was on a flight headed back to South Africa today. She said the family were relieved and excited. “A special thank you to the task team in India and on WhatsApp who tirelessly kept each other abreast of ideas, actions and developments during the search. It was a pleasure working with you.

“A heartfelt thank you to every other citizen of India who took care of Mr Pillay during his ordeal, and South Africans who came forward to assist and support Rebecca Pillay during her difficult time in India.” Timeline of events: January 31- Pillay disappears from Mumbai International Airport. His daughter remains in India to search for her father.

February 3 - South African media report his disappearance. February 4 - Pillay was spotted on a train in Kurla, East Mumbai. February 12 - Pillay was found wandering the streets of Khar in Mumbai and reunited with daughter.