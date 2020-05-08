Tongaat shisanyama lounge set on fire after discovery of human remains

Johannesburg - Members of an angry community in Tongaat, north of Durban, have set a shisanyama lounge on fire after remains believed to be that of a missing pupil were discovered on Friday morning.

This comes after police on Friday discovered the remains, suspected to be those of Andile ‘Bobo’ Mbuthu, 16. The remains were discovered in a river, stuffed in a bag.

The Grade 12 pupil had gone missing after he was accused of stealing alcohol at Magagula’s Lounge, a local establishment in the Hambanathi community, which the community set alight in retaliation on Friday night.

The teenager was last seen alive when he was being beaten in a video, purportedly taken at the same lounge.

Police said they had taken DNA samples to determine if the remains were indeed those of Mbuthu.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the establishment was set alight at about 7.30pm on Friday night.

She said members of the community had also stoned two municipal fire trucks, which had been called to the area to extinguish the fire.

Public Order Police, along with police from Tongaat, were still at the scene.

Gwala said the police were investigating a case of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property.

No arrests had been made and no one was injured from the alleged arson.

Earlier on Friday, another KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the remains were found in a bag in the river on Friday morning.

"Police began scouring the river earlier in the morning after six suspects were taken in for questioning in connection with Mbuthu's kidnapping. Hopefully soon, we will know whether to charge some or all of them," he said.

