Top KZN cardiologist, Dr Brian Vezi honoured for implanting the world's smallest pacemaker

KwaZulu-Natal's own Dr Brian Vezi has been celebrated for his groundbreaking work in cardiology at the KwaZulu-Natal Doctors Healthcare Coalition (KZNDHC) Awards. Dr Vezi, a top cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, made headlines by successfully implanting the world's smallest pacemaker, the Micra, on a patient in KwaZulu-Natal.

This revolutionary procedure marked a significant leap forward in pacemaker technology, offering patients a superior quality of life without the burden of a visible external device. Hosted by the KZNDHC at the Coastlands Conference Centre, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi was among several acclaimed medical practitioners and dignitaries in attendance on the evening. Motsaledi presented a detailed and elaborate argument for the introduction of NHI which proved that private health care in South Africa is astronomically expensive – even when compared to many first world countries.

Dr Brian Vezi, Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre CEO Niresh Bechan and Lenmed Head of Social Impact, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa. Picture: Supplied “I know what you are waiting to hear, and I will not disappoint you, NHI is coming and we must shun what is currently happening in healthcare the way we did apartheid and work together to provide equality for all, especially primary health care” he said. Motsaledi allayed rumours that ministers will not manage the process effectively. “This fear cannot be reason enough to stop its intervention – rest assured I am committed personally to ensuring its success,” he added.

Dr Vezi in his acceptance speech shared his appreciation for the minister’s passion for bringing positive change to healthcare and expressed his personal commitment Kwazulu-Natal Doctors Healthcare Coalition Ltd chairperson Professor Morgan Chetty shared a presentation titled “The Future of Healthcare”. In the presentation, Chetty said the focus should be less on responding to illness, but more on anticipating them.

“In the face of increasing longevity and the rise of chronic diseases in later life, shifting from curative to preventive care will become vital for healthcare systems,” Chetty said. Award recipients also included Dr Prudence Buthelezi - co-founder of the National Health Care Professionals Association; Dr Glenda Grey - physician, scientist and activist specialising in the care of children and in HIV medicine and Dr Salim Karrim, a clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist who is widely recognised for his research contributions in HIV prevention and treatment. Other recipients were Prof Koleka Milisana; Dr Kgao E Legodi and Dr Mabowa Makhomisane.