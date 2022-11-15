Totsiens Dis-Chem: Steve Hofmeyr says he won’t shop at the pharmacy again

Durban – Controversial Afrikaans singer, Steve Hofmeyr, has vowed never to shop at Dis-Chem again. The “Pampoen” singer said his decision comes following a leaked letter to staff indicating a moratorium on the hiring of white staff at the pharmacy.

“I have made such good friends over the years at Dis-Chem,” he said in a post on social media. “White or black was never a question until their boss reminded me this month that whites are inferior in his eyes. Here I walk out for the last time with my original prescription.” Hofmeyr said there were other pharmacies that are exempt from derogatory virtue signalling and partisan race policies.

“They want to make kids less racist with more racism, cite whites as villains, and give scholars nice new sex ideas to shorten their boredom. “This is exactly what critical race theory and critical gender theory are. “Good luck with that. It’s already 30 years later and South Africans have never been so distrustful to each other and never has decolonised science made our collective so stupid.

“Recognise it, recognise it and eradicate it,” Hofmeyr said. Dis-Chem has since apologised for the wording and tone of the letter. It added that the brand will continue with its transformation journey.

The post comes just week after the SA Human Rights Commission confirmed that it was going ahead with litigation against Hofmeyr, over comments he made against the LGBTQIA+ community earlier this year. In a statement, the SAHRC said it has instituted legal proceedings under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 2000. Hofmeyr made the comments following Disney’s announcement that its characters would become more inclusive.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Hofmeyr said this did not sit well with conservative parents. “While my generation learned to speak to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs,” he said. He went on to say: “You think it’s weird, but let me tell you why I’m saying this. Those relationships with animals are part of that ‘+’ at the end of the LGBTQ; that includes those kinds of relationships with animals.”