Touching tribute to visitors and staff after beloved KZN tourist attraction gutted in blaze

It’s been an emotional few days for the management and staff at one of KwaZulu-Natal’s favourite holiday destinations, Bushman's Nek Berg and Trout Resort in the KZN Midlands. At the weekend, IOL reported that Bushman’s Nek Berg and Trout Resort in the Southern Drakensberg, had been gutted in a runaway bush fire.

IOL reported that the resort did not mention the full extent of the damage, but the Southern Drakensberg Community Tourism Organisation implied in its statement that the resort had been destroyed.

The resort's executive managing director, Anthony Ridl, paid tribute to guests and staff. "We regret and apologise to all concerned for the unfortunate loss of possessions. Bushman’s Nek has been in the Group's stable for more than 25 years and has won the hearts of so many. We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate together once again in the future - as a family - alongside our guests and our team," Ridl said. First Group's Rioma Cominelli thanked all those who showed support for the resort and staff.