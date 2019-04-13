File photo: Netcare 911

Durban - A tourist was injured when he jumped from the second floor after a fire broke out at a well-known restaurant in Umhlanga, Durban on Friday night, paramedics said Netcare 911 paramedics responded early on Friday night to reports of a fire at a well know restaurant off McCausland Crescent in Umhlanga Rocks, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a gas leak as well as a fire sprinkler system resulted in pandemonium at the eatery. A 33-year-old male foreign tourist had sustained moderate injuries after jumping off the second floor balcony in all the confusion."

The man was treated on the scene and once stabilised was transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further treatment. The circumstances leading up to the gas leak would be investigated by Durban North police who were on the scene, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)