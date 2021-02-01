Toy guns, stolen cellphones 'found' in KZN suspect's car

DURBAN - POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a man who they believe may be linked to a spate or robberies in Bergville and surrounding areas.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 28-year-old suspect's arrest came after a lengthy investigation by local police.

She said a team of detectives was put in place to help local police stations and the suspect was finally arrested.

"A vehicle suspected to be used by the suspect was identified and on January 30, the vehicle was spotted travelling on the R616. The vehicle was intercepted and it was searched.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the suspect was allegedly found in possession of two illegal firearms, two toy guns, several sealed boxes with cellphones, airtime and several watches," Gwala said.