Toy guns, stolen cellphones 'found' in KZN suspect's car
DURBAN - POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a man who they believe may be linked to a spate or robberies in Bergville and surrounding areas.
Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 28-year-old suspect's arrest came after a lengthy investigation by local police.
She said a team of detectives was put in place to help local police stations and the suspect was finally arrested.
"A vehicle suspected to be used by the suspect was identified and on January 30, the vehicle was spotted travelling on the R616. The vehicle was intercepted and it was searched.
“Upon searching the vehicle, the suspect was allegedly found in possession of two illegal firearms, two toy guns, several sealed boxes with cellphones, airtime and several watches," Gwala said.
She added that police also recovered more than R10 000 from the suspect.
"He will be profiled to check if he is linked to robbery cases reported in Bergville and surrounding areas. The suspect’s vehicle was also impounded for further investigation. More arrests are imminent as the investigation unfolds," Gwala said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Bergville Magistrate's Court tomorrow on charges of illegal possession of firearms and possession of a stolen property.
