Durban - A traditional healer who allegedly performed cleansing ceremonies on two females and then raped them has been arrested.
The 32-year-old traditional healer was arrested on Wednesday by the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker the first victim alleges that she met the 32-year-old traditional healer in a taxi on the way to Port Shepstone who told her that he could see that her family is under a dark cloud and he will have to go there and perform some sort of a traditional cleansing ceremony.
"The girl agreed and a date was arranged for him to go to her family home in Ixopo where he performed a cleansing ceremony.
"After he was done he told the family that he needed to take the lady with him to Durban for cleansing at the sea to which her family agreed," said Naicker.