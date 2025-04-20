Tragic drowning incident claims the life of a Bluff toddler

ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to a drowning incident on Hilltop Road on the Bluff just after 2pm on Saturday.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) being performed on the lifeless little girl, believed to be three years old.

“Advanced life support paramedics quickly took over resuscitation efforts however, the little girl showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene a short while later,” Jamieson said.

He said the events that led to the incident are currently unknown, but the SA Police Service was on the scene and is investigating.