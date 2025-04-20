Tragic drowning incident claims the life of a Bluff toddler

Tragedy struck the Bluff area when a toddler drowned in a swimming pool on Saturday afternoon.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to a drowning incident on Hilltop Road on the Bluff just after 2pm on Saturday.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) being performed on the lifeless little girl, believed to be three years old.
“Advanced life support paramedics quickly took over resuscitation efforts however, the little girl showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene a short while later,” Jamieson said.
He said the events that led to the incident are currently unknown, but the SA Police Service was on the scene and is investigating.
Police have been approached for comment.
Meanwhile, before the long weekend, Lifesaving South Africa president Dhaya Sewduth shared holiday water safety tips.
Beach safety:
- Always swim between the red and yellow flags where lifeguards are on duty.
- Supervise children closely and make sure they tell you before approaching the water.
- Follow the lifeguard's instructions at all times.
- Check notice boards for sea condition updates or speak to lifeguards.
- Avoid risky behaviour such as swimming alone, drinking alcohol before swimming, or swimming in unpatrolled areas.
Pool safety:
- Secure pools with proper fencing and self-closing gates.
- Never leave children unattended near pools.
- Learn CPR and keep a stocked first aid kit nearby.
- Avoid bringing glass containers near the pool to prevent injuries.
Dam and river safety:
- Stay away from areas where boats or watercraft are active.
- Never dunk or push others underwater—it’s dangerous.
- Don’t swim in strong currents, muddy water, or during storms.
- Watch your step—slippery stones can cause injuries.
“If you witness a drowning, act immediately—every second counts. Make sure you know who to call in an emergency,” Sewduth said.
“We also urge faith-based organisations to ensure baptisms are only performed with lifeguards on duty to guarantee everyone’s safety.”