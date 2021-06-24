Train surfer, truck driver killed in N3 horror crash

DURBAN - A train surfer and a truck driver were killed in a horrific crash on the N3 at 10 last night. The roadway, in the vicinity of Van Reenen's Pass, had to be closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated and clean-up teams cleared the area.

Spokesperson at Emer-G-Med Kyle van Reenen said that when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that two articulated or heavy-motor vehicles had collided. "One of the vehicles rear-ended the other, causing the driver to lose control of his vehicle which careened off the roadway, smashing into the barrier. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival." Van Reenen said that upon further inspection, a second male was found pinned between the two wreckages.