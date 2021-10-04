Transport Month off to a rocky start as two killed, several more injured in road crashes around Durban
Share this article:
DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala officially kicked off Transport Month in Chesterville on Sunday, however the month is off to a rocky start following several road crashes in and around Durban at the weekend.
On Sunday, two people were injured when a vehicle ploughed into a house in Waterloo.
"Residents in the area contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) after they investigated a loud bang and found the vehicle pinned against a house," said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
He said the driver and two others allegedly fled the scene. Two more people were treated to injuries and rushed to hospital.
Emer-G-Med reported that a driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into a residential boundary wall in Kenneth Kaunda Road in Durban North on Saturday.
"The driver of the vehicle was assessed by paramedics and found to have sustained fatal injuries.
He was declared deceased on arrival," spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said.
In a separate crash, one person was injured when a vehicle overturned on the M4 Ruth First Highway.
"The driver was assessed and stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further care," Van Reenen said.
In Osindisweni, north of Durban, 13 people were injured when a minibus taxi overturned and rolled several times down an embankment.
Rusa said the injured were treated at the scene before being rushed to hospitals for further care.
On Friday night, a motorist was critically injured after he lost control of his vehicle on Sydney Road, in Umbilo.
On Friday, a woman was killed while trying to cross the M4 in La Mercy.
Rusa said the woman was declared dead at the scene while the driver was unhurt.
In all the above incidents, police also attended each scene and are investigating further.
IOL