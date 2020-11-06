Trial for seven accused in Mayuri’s jewellery heist

Durban – The trial of the seven suspects charged with the multimillion-rand jewellery heist at Mayuri’s Jewellers in 2018 began in the Verulam Regional Court this week. The seven accused pleaded not guilty to armed robbery with aggravating circumstances. The robbery took place on February 11, 2018, at the Phoenix Plaza. Employees Shantal Sommers, Ritha Dheonath and Rashika Rabine were allegedly assaulted and robbed of jewellery worth millions. Another employee, Yashika Sewnarain, was robbed of two cellphones.

This week the State began its case.

Five employees at Mayuri’s Jewellers testified, and a police officer who was off duty at the time and tried to apprehend the accused.

During their testimony they identified the accused as the perpetrators.

The trial has been remanded for further evidence to November 30, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkisson.

In August last year, Ntokozo Sosibo pleaded guilty and was jailed for 10 years for two counts of robbery.

Sosibo, in his guilty plea, told the court how they arrived in two vehicles carrying toy guns and pistols.

He said nine robbers entered the jewellery shop, except for Boni, who remained outside to keep watch.

He said when they entered the shop the two accused carrying guns pointed them towards the complainants and demanded that they lie down on the floor, which they did.

"I admit that we thereafter started to force open cabinets where jewellery was kept.

"I took four trays of gold jewellery. I am not sure what the others took as there was nine of us in the shop.

"Everything was done quickly and everything robbed from the shop was put into one bag. We thereafter started running out of the shop as quickly as possible.

Five accused were arrested on the same day while three were arrested by Warrant Officer Bob Pillay from the provincial Organised Crime Unit a month later.

More suspects are still on the run.

In a separate incident, Mayuri’s Jewellers in the Pavilion, in Westville, was robbed in August 2019. In that robbery, four staff were held at gunpoint as the shop opened at 9am.

IOL