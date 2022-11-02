Tributes continue to pour in for couple killed in N3 truck crash

Durban - Pradhil Thakur Koblall and his fiancée, Priyanka Nunkumar, have been described as hard-working individuals who showed great promise in politics. The young couple were among four people killed in a horror crash on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Tuesday.

Tributes continue to pour in for Thakur Koblall and Nunkumar on social media. Thakur Kooblall is the son of Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi. He and Nunkumar were on their way to Durban for a political event when they were killed.

According to Medi Response KZN spokesperson, Paul Herbst, at least six vehicles were involved in the crash. “A light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and was severely damaged, killing four occupants,” Herbst said. He added that multiple patients were treated at the scene. In a statement, the MF said they were saddened by the couple’s passing. Details of the funerals have been made public at this stage. The DA’s Francois Rodgers has conveyed his party’s condolences.

IFP councillor, Jonathan Annipen, said Thakur Koblall was smart, hard working and loyal. “He was also a jovial and enthusiastic young man who showed great promise. Priyanka showed great promise as a young and aspirant female politician,” Annipen added. Speaking to The Post, local president of the Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin Viran Singh, said he felt for the families.

He added that the couple were part of the local Gopio chapter and they were always supportive at events. Others have since shared posts on Facebook:

Sara Jayne Hayden: “Sweet child. May your soul rest in peace. Never a negative word came from you, your light of optimism and love for life outshines this tragedy. God bless you Pradhil. My heart is just broken.” Adisri Koblall: "RIP my brother Pradhil Koblall Thakur and sister-in-law Priyanka Nunkumar. They say 'till death do us part' but the both of you will remain together even after death. I will deeply miss you both. I will miss our daily chats and banter Bhaiyya. May Lord Krishna forever guide and protect your souls. My love and condolences to Shameen Thakur Rajbansi. May God give you strength Khaki.“ Piyush Khandelwal: “I am deeply anguished with the sad news of the demise of my friend Pradhil Koblall Thakur in a tragic road accident. A gem of a person, a true patriot, a staunch Sanatani, and a beautiful human being. Priyanka was also a young, smart and a budding public servant who was working hard for the community and her constituency. I pray that Shameen Thakur Rajbansi Ji gets the courage to face a devastating loss. Om Shanti."