File picture: Phill Magakoe/INLSA.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Saturday described the late Struggle veteran Amos Ndwalane, 70, as an outstanding and selfless member of the ANC who contributed immensely to the Struggle to liberate South Africa. Ndwalane’s funeral was held in Lamontville, Durban on Saturday after succumbing to a long illness last weekend and at the request of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, was granted a special provincial official funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ndwalane narrowly escaped being hanged by the apartheid regime, in the gallows of the then Pretoria Central Prison (now Kgosi Mampuru II) following a mission that led to the public killing of the person who assassinated Lamontville activist Msizi Dube in April 1983.

His life was spared as a result of the apartheid regime’s decision to unban the ANC in February 1990 which led to the subsequent abolishment of the death penalty.

In May, six days before the sixth general elections, the ANC handed over a newly built house to Ndwalane and his family, thanking him for his contribution to the liberation of South Africa from the clutches of the oppressive and brutal apartheid regime.

Zikalala said Ndwalane distinguished himself as an outstanding cadre “of our movement who under testing conditions worked with many comrades young and old to liberate South Africa”.

“Our country demands us to emulate the discipline, dedication and the resilience of comrades Madiba (Nelson Mandela) and Ndwalane, to take centre stage against social ills, drug abuse and criminal and political murders.

“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to Mrs Ndwalane, the children, grandchildren and all the relatives of the Ndwalane family.

“We have lost a dear comrade, a dedicated and selfless cadre of our movement.

“We are in pain, yet we must accept that as a family, yours is a greater pain because you have lost your flesh and blood,” said Zikalala.

Political Bureau