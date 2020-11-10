Tributes pour in after KZN Inkosi succumbs to illness

Durban - Tributes have poured in following news of the death of Inkosi Kusakusa Mkhize of the Embo Isimahla Traditional Council. Mkhize is said to have died after a short illness.

eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda conveyed his heartfelt condolences to family, friends, House of Traditional Leaders and colleagues of Inkosi Mkhize who was passionate about development in rural communities.

"Indeed, we have lost a true and dedicated leader who was at the forefront of service delivery and development in eThekwini. We must find comfort in the fact that Inkosi Mkhize left a legacy that we are all proud of as he always put the lives of the people he led first. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

IFP national chairperson, Blessed Gwala, said Inkosi Mkhize was one of the few surviving pillars of ubukhosi in KZN.

"Inkosi Mkhize's death comes after the passing of another popular Inkosi, Thamsanqa Mkhize of Emfeni, a mere six months ago," he said.