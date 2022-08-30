Tributes pour in for Comrades runners who died before crossing the finishing line

Durban - Tributes continue to pour in for two Comrades Marathon runners who died while running the ultra-marathon.
Yesterday, IOL reported that Hollywoodbets Athletics Club athlete Mzameleni Mthembu, from the Toti branch, suffered complications along the route and collapsed in Pinetown. He was taken to the Westville Hospital where he died a short while later.
The Comrades Marathon Association race director, Dr Jeremy Boulter, confirmed the death of Phakamile Ntshiza.
"While details are still unknown, Phakamile Ntshiza had reportedly passed away before he could be transported to hospital while running close to the halfway mark," Boulter said.
CMA Chairperson, Mqondisi Ngcobo, expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.
"We will continue to have them in our thoughts and offer them our support as they deal with their loss. We would also like to thank the medical staff and volunteers who assisted in quickly providing whatever assistance they could to these athletes," Ngcobo said.
Provincial MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Amanda Bani-Mapena, expressed her condolences to the families and friends of both runners.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to their beloved families, friends, teammates and their clubs. We find a little comfort in knowing they left us doing what they loved most which was running,” said Bani-Mapena.
Bani-Mapena said she understood that there are two other runners in critical condition in hospital and said she and her Department are praying for their speedy recovery.
Mthembu was last clocked in Winston Park at 11.41am, while Tshiza, of Adventist Athletics Club in Gauteng, was last clocked at 8.53am in Cato Ridge.
