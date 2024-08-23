Tributes pour in for Durban Magistrate after 39 years of service to the judiciary

Tributes have been pouring in for Durban magistrate Stanley Gumede, who died this week after serving 39 years with the judiciary. Gumede, 63, died from natural causes. His funeral is expected to take place at Grace uMhlanga on Saturday.

Following his death, a memorial service was held at the Durban Regional Court. Acting Regional Court President Anand Maharaj, in a tribute speech, said Gumede’s death came as a shock to him and his colleagues. The memorial service held this week at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Supplied He said Gumede joined the Justice Department in January 1986 and served for 39 years.

“He presided in both the regional criminal and civil courts. “For the last few years he was the co- ordinator in the civil courts where he assisted with the running of the civil courts. “He provided guidance to the newly appointed acting regional magistrates to show them the ropes as well as to numerous legal practitioners over the years.”

Maharaj said that Gumede became affectionately known as “Stan the man” because he would readily agree to carry a double roll when called upon to do so. “He did this without any complaints because he wanted to get the work done. He would arrive at work early and leave late in the afternoon.” Maharaj said he was also readily available to offer guidance to colleagues in the car park.

“A great servant of justice has fallen. A time like the present reminds us of our mortality, hence any good and positive difference that we can make or do, let us do it now for we may not pass this way again.” Echoing similar sentiments was Cynthia Khwela, Assistant Director in Administration who said that Mr Gumede was known for being a man of strong principles and not easily swayed. “His passion for his job was seen in the way he conducted himself both inside and outside of a court room, a man of law and integrity.”