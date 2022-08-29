Tributes pour in for KZN Blind and Deaf Society committee member Roxanne Peters

Forty-four-year-old Peters, who also served on the society's fundraising committee, suffered a stroke on Friday and died at the weekend.

In a tribute post on social media, the society said Peters grew up in its halls.

“Roxanne was a child of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society, born to parents Albert and Madhuri Peters, both of whom are blind. Roxanne spent her childhood at the society, literally learning to walk and run through its corridors whilst befriending and capturing the hearts of all she met.

“Roxanne became her parents’ daughter, friend, companion, but most importantly, their eyes. Since she was a little girl, I was in awe of how easily she guided them and took care of their needs,” the society shared.