Tributes pour in for KZN Blind and Deaf Society committee member Roxanne Peters

Durban – Tributes are pouring in for KZN Deaf and Blind Society board executive Roxanne Peters.
Forty-four-year-old Peters, who also served on the society's fundraising committee, suffered a stroke on Friday and died at the weekend.
In a tribute post on social media, the society said Peters grew up in its halls.
“Roxanne was a child of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society, born to parents Albert and Madhuri Peters, both of whom are blind. Roxanne spent her childhood at the society, literally learning to walk and run through its corridors whilst befriending and capturing the hearts of all she met.
“Roxanne became her parents’ daughter, friend, companion, but most importantly, their eyes. Since she was a little girl, I was in awe of how easily she guided them and took care of their needs,” the society shared.
It described Peters as a talented baker who spent hours creating beautiful and unusual cakes.
She was also a doting aunt to her nephew and niece and a caring sister.
“Roxanne, when we met you on Tuesday, at our fundraising meeting, we never thought that it was our last meeting with you or our last goodbye. You’ve left us all shocked and in complete disbelief, as your message was the last one, on Friday, on the fundraising chat.
“Go well Roxanne, fly amongst the angels, where you’ll find your eternal resting place, and may your soul attain eternal peace. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Albert Peters, Madhuri, Emile, your dear husband, nephew, niece and your host of relatives and friends. Rest well Roxanne,” the society wrote.
Peters’s funeral will take place today, August 30, at 2pm at the Clare Estate Crematorium, Hall 3.
IOL