Tributes pour in for KZN dad killed in tragic bike accident

Durban – Tributes have been pouring in for a father killed in an accident in Glendale on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. On Monday morning, the body of Ryan Leach was located, hours after he last made contact with his family.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Dylan Meyrick said Leach had gone missing after falling off his motorbike. He said a member of IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, along with numerous members of the biking community went out to search for him on their motorbikes. “START Search and Rescue K9 units and Rescue members were also dispatched to the area to assist with the search.

“After hours of searching on motorbikes, on foot with K9 units, and with the aid of a thermal imaging drone, the search was called off due to poor weather,” he said. Meyrick said the search resumed on Monday and Leach’s body was found by volunteers. “Early this morning, Ryan was located by volunteers and has been recovered by IPSS Medical, and (we) are awaiting assistance by the SAPS helicopter. We would like to send out our condolences to Ryan’s family and friends and thank you to everyone who gave up their time yesterday and today to bring him home,” Meyrick said on Monday.

Ryan Leach with his children. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Residents have taken to social media to share messages of condolences to the family.

Karel Cilliers said: “Terrible news about Ryan. Such a dynamic young man, did business with him. My sincere condolences to his wife, kids, parents and friends.” Tanya Coetsee said: “Condolences to the family and lots of prayers during this very difficult time.” Bianca Quintas Smit said: “Ahhhhh, I’m so sorry. I saw the post for volunteers to assist in the search too late this morning and saw he had been found. I was hoping it was that he was found unharmed and well. My condolences to his family and loved ones. One never truly knows why these things happen but I pray and wish that the family is able to find peace somehow during such a tragedy.”

Dena-Maree De Grooth said: “My heart is broken for this beautiful family. Ride well with the angels forever Ryan.” Carolyn Ten-Bokum said: “Heartbreaking news! Sending love and strength to all his family and friends and what an amazing community response to helping out.”