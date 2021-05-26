Triple the excitement as three sisters set to graduate together at UKZN

Durban: Durban twins Odell and Odette Chetty, along with their elder sister Yvette Chetty, will graduate at UKZN’s Autumn virtual graduation this week.

Odell, who found her passion in health sciences, will graduate with a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, while Odette is all set for the corporate world as she graduates with a Bachelor of Commerce Accounting (Hon) degree.

The twins say they look up to their elder sister Yvette who is graduating with a PhD in physiology.

Since their mother Charmaine Chetty passed away in 2013, Yvette has taken on a motherly role, supporting her sisters through high school and university.

Odette, who is completing her articles at KPMG, said she was certain her mom would be proud.

Yvette Chetty. Picture: Supplied

“I’m happy we supported each other, achieved our goals and can now give back to our dad (Krishnan Chetty),”

Odell is completing her year of community service at Addington Hospital in Durban.

Odell said her dream had always been to be an occupational therapist.

“I always wanted to be in a position where I could help people.”

She said her final year proved to be challenging amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout lockdown, it was not possible for us to receive placement for fieldwork experience as usual and so we did telehealth as an alternative. Telehealth is a way of interacting with patients and conducting OT sessions via zoom.”

Yvette said that growing up in Chatsworth, where drug abuse and the use of “sugars” (a harmful and addictive drug cocktail) was rife, inspired her to pursue her PhD study. She investigated the effects of the drug cocktail on the brain and behaviour of animals.

“My goal was to finish my PhD before I turned 30, and I am ecstatic that I did so at 28. My future aspirations are to become a professor and establish a research niche,” she said.

Yvetee, who is a lecturer at the University of Limpopo, is registered for a postgraduate diploma in higher education with the Independent Institute of Education.

