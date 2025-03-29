Truck accidents and looting prompt KZN's call for rail system modernisation

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department continued to express worry about the difficulties caused by trucks on KwaZulu-Natal highways, urging better funding and the modernisation of the rail systems. The looting of trucks involved in collisions or those parked on the roadside with mechanical problems have caught the attention of Siboniso Duma, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements.

On Friday, two trucks travelling on the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg collided with vehicles in Cato Ridge at 6am. Garrith Jamieson, director of ALS Paramedics, explained that two separate collisions occurred in the vicinity. Jamieson said the National Freeway Pietermaritzburg Bound was closed for several hours, which severely affected traffic flow.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos as they found that two trucks and a bakkie had collided, leaving multiple injuries and most of the roadway closed. A secondary collision occurred involving three trucks, a mini-bus taxi, and five cars,” he said. Duma issued a warning to community members and motorists to stop looting trucks. The truck involved in Friday’s collision was carrying soft drinks. The MEC, who was attending budget hearings convened by the Portfolio Committee on Transport on Friday, said he was concerned about road crashes in various parts of the province, some of which he attributed to rainfall.

He stated that the high number of truck accidents along the N3 and N2 is a clear indication of the urgency of the revitalisation of the rail networks. Duma wanted to ensure that the large freight cargo volume that is exported and imported through the ports of Durban and Richards Bay is moved through the rail network. "It is unfortunate that many people have been inconvenienced as a result of this crash. Lives have also been lost. As we present the annual performance plan and seek approval for our budget, we commit to focusing on other modes of transport.

"Our roads have been damaged by trucks carrying heavy loads. And the prolonged rainfall and floods have also contributed towards the deterioration of our road infrastructure.” A concerned motorist, Shontel de Boer, described the scene as chaotic. She said motorists left their stationary cars to take packs of cool drinks from a truck. “Some people walked to the truck on multiple occasions. Trucks, minibus taxi passengers, and vehicles also stopped in the oncoming lanes. People climbed over the concrete barrier and also took stuff from the truck. It was a free-for-all,” she said.