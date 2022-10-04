Truck compliance in the spotlight as KZN MEC launches Transport Month

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaision MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, officially launched Transport Month on Tuesday with a roadblock at the Mooi River toll plaza. This year’s theme is, 'Safety starts with me'. Hlomuka also unveiled his department's multi-pronged enforcement plan, focusing on compliance of heavy vehicles on the N3 in Mooi River.

"This year’s launch will incorporate two main aspects, which is the roll out of Operation Vala Zonke, which is the plan to improve the provincial road network. To this end, MEC Hlomuka will launch the rehabilitation of P19 in Mooi River.The road connects Mooi River and Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality and it will be reconstructed at the value of R225 million," Hlomuka said. Picture: Supplied

This year's launch comes less than a month after 20 people were killed in a horror crash in Pongola. Twenty-eight-year-old Sibusiso Siyaya allegedly overtook another vehicle when he crashed head-on into a fully-laden bakkie. Nineteen children, a teacher and the bakkie driver died at the scene. Siyaya has since appeared in court on charges of culpable homicide and abandoned his bail application.

There have also been several other crashes in and around the province involving trucks, spurring the Road Traffic Management Corporation to warn truck operators that they will face consequences for the errant behaviour of their drivers. "Truck owners can be held liable for the negligent conduct of their drivers. Truck owners are further warned that they could lose the right to operate on national roads which would have dire consequences for their businesses," said RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane. IOL