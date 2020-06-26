Truck driver arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal over dagga possession

Durban - A truck driver has been arrested in Pongola, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on charges of dealing in dagga after he was stopped at a routine police checkpoint at the Golela port of entry, earlier this week. According to police, the man initially escaped from custody but was later apprehended. South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect was found in possession of 11 kilograms of dagga. "Upon searching the trailer, it was established that the truck driver had been transporting a substance that is used in the manufacturing of soft drinks," Mbele said. "Upon further investigation, parcels of compressed dagga were found in the vehicle."

The 23 year-old man was placed under arrest for dealing in dagga, but later managed run away and tried to flee the country.

"Whilst the police officers were busy processing the suspect at the scene, he escaped from the police custody with the truck keys in the direction of Swaziland," said Mbele.

Police chased down the suspect but were unable to catch him because he had entered "no man's land", beyond their jurisdiction, she said.

The SAPS in Pongola then opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for investigation, and the suspect was subsequently found and re-arrested on Thursday morning at the boarder.

"He will appear before the Pongola magistrate’s court tomorrow on charges of escaping from the lawful custody and for dealing in dagga," the police spokeswoman added.