Truck driver crushed by tipper truck at illegal dump site in Durban

Durban – A truck driver was killed in a freak accident at an illegal dump site on Wednesday. Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said reports indicate that the driver of a tipper truck had reversed too close to the edge of the steep mountain when the bank collapsed, taking the entire truck with it.

The incident took place on Ngwele Road, KwaNqetho, in the Durban West Region. “While rolling down the mountain the horse and trailer separated, both coming to rest some 400m from where the bank had collapsed. “When medics arrived on scene, a rope rescue system was set up to lower a rescue technician to the crash site.

“A severely deformed body of an adult male believed to be in his mid-thirties, who had been crushed by the rolling truck was found on scene. “He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.” Herbst said circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Hillcrest SAPS who were on the scene.

On Friday, a truck lost control and collided with a pedestrian on the sidewalk before coming to rest against a wall. The accident took place on Bluff Road. “One person, a male believed to be in his thirties, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics.

