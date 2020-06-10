Truck driver in horror KZN crash that killed 8 has been arrested

Durban - A truck driver has been arrested and his blood samples taken for testing after eight people were killed in a horrific crash in Jozini on Wednesday. It is alleged that the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash that left scores of people scrambling for cover. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of an articulated truck lost control and crashed into five vehicles which included two buses, one minibus taxi, one bakkie and a minivan. Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Service said paramedics from the public and private sector worked together to treat the injured victims, many of whom sustained serious and critical injuries. Police confirmed that eight people had been reported dead so far.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: "A total of eight people died at the scene and others were rushed to hospital for medical attention".

KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli blasted the alleged drunk truck driver. He visited the accident scene to receive a briefing from the police and examine the crash wreckage as part of his fact-finding mission into what transpired.

“I was appalled when I learnt that the truck driver is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol which could be the cause of this ghastly accident that resulted in eight fatalities.

"Alcohol has contributed immensely to bad driver behaviour which leads to traffic violations, road crashes and the increasing road death toll. The blatant disregard for the rules of the road is to blame for the deaths of many breadwinners on our roads, which is a huge cost to the economy,” said MEC Ntuli.

He has tasked police to fast-track the investigation into the cause of the accident so that the Criminal Justice System can deal with the culprit.

He was also alarmed by the increase of car crashes and fatalities on the road in the province since the country moved to Covid-19 Level 3 of the national lockdown.

Ntuli expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

The police working with Road Traffic Management Corporation will be investigating the crash to determine the possible cause and contributing factors.