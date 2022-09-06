Truck driver in M7 horror crash remains on a ventilator in hospital

Durban - The truck driver who survived a horror crash on the M7 on Monday afternoon is in critical condition in hospital. The accident took place just before 5.20pm on the M7 just before the N2 in Ridgeview, Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, reports indicate that the driver of a truck transporting copper sheets lost control on a downhill, resulting in a rollover. Debris from the accident. Herbst said the driver had been trapped in the wreckage. “The Fire and Rescue services with a Netcare 911 rescue technician used hydraulic tools to free the man while advanced life support paramedics treated him.”

More on this Three killed in ‘horror’ crash on Durban’s M4 Southern freeway

Herbst said the patient was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a hospital. By Tuesday morning, Herbst said the patient was on a ventilator and suffered severe brain injuries. IOL