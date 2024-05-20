Independent Online
Truck forum suspends national shutdown

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa says a planned nationwide shutdown has been suspended. Picture: Leon Lestrade/Independent Media

Published 1h ago

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) said a planned nationwide shutdown has been suspended.

The decision comes following a meeting between the forum and stakeholders at the weekend.

In a statement to ATDF-ASA members, leadership said the shutdown was temporarily suspended and they would be closely monitoring the implementation of a plan that was discussed in Sunday’s meeting.

The forum further urged truck drivers to refrain from any illegal activity.

In posts shared widely on various social media platforms, the ATSD-ASA has condemned the employment of foreign drivers and called for truckers to embark on a national shutdown, affecting major routes around the country, including the N1, N2 and N3.

This led to police beefing up patrols along highways.

Speaking during a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) briefing on Sunday, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said there will be zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and closure of our roads.

“Law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure there are no criminal activities and that law-abiding citizens are not inconvenienced. We reiterate our stance, that no lawlessness and any form of criminality will be tolerated,” she said.

Mosikili further called on the road freight industry to communicate their grievances within the confines of the law.

According to private security group, Fidelity Services, the planned shutdown comes on the heels of a protracted six year history of violence within the South African trucking and road freight industry.

Providing context on the matter, Fidelty said tensions were apparent within the trucking and road freight industry since 2018, with the main point of concern related to the employment of foreign truck drivers.

IOL News

