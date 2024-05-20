Truck forum suspends national shutdown

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) said a planned nationwide shutdown has been suspended. The decision comes following a meeting between the forum and stakeholders at the weekend.

In a statement to ATDF-ASA members, leadership said the shutdown was temporarily suspended and they would be closely monitoring the implementation of a plan that was discussed in Sunday’s meeting. The forum further urged truck drivers to refrain from any illegal activity. In posts shared widely on various social media platforms, the ATSD-ASA has condemned the employment of foreign drivers and called for truckers to embark on a national shutdown, affecting major routes around the country, including the N1, N2 and N3.

Nationwide: #TruckStrike (Latest) The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) has announced the temporary suspension of the planned national shutdown scheduled for Monday — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 20, 2024 This led to police beefing up patrols along highways.

Speaking during a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) briefing on Sunday, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said there will be zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and closure of our roads. “Law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure there are no criminal activities and that law-abiding citizens are not inconvenienced. We reiterate our stance, that no lawlessness and any form of criminality will be tolerated,” she said. Mosikili further called on the road freight industry to communicate their grievances within the confines of the law.