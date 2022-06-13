Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, June 13, 2022

Truck ploughs into and kills three men changing a tyre on the M4, Durban

It is believed the men had been changing a tyre when they were killed. Picture: Supplied

Published 19m ago

Durban: Three people were killed in what emergency workers have described as a horror crash on the M4 near Clairwood on Monday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics, said the accident took place on the south bound lane at around 5am.

“ALS Paramedics Medical arrived on the scene to find total carnage.

“It is alleged that the vehicle had broken down with a flat tyre and while the three men were changing the tyre, a truck collided into the vehicle and the three men.

“The three men, believed to be in their thirties, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said the truck driver was uninjured in the collision.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown. However, the SAPS was on the scene and will be investigating further.”

IOL

