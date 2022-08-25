Tuesday is King Misuzulu’s Day in all KZN schools, education department declares

Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has instructed schools to wear traditional attire to celebrate and honour the beginning of Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s reign as the new King of the Zulu nation. In a circular sent to schools and signed by the head of department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, on Wednesday, teachers and pupils should on August 30 show up for school in their traditional attire.

The new king, despite fierce challenges from his two brothers, Prince Simakade and Prince Buzabazi, fully took over the Zulu throne on Saturday after conducting the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal. NEWS: To welcome King Misuzulu who fully took over the Zulu throne on Saturday after performing the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal, teachers and learners in KZN have been asked to show up in their traditional gear. The day for this is Tuesday next week. @IOL pic.twitter.com/0LQwuDaien — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 24, 2022 The ritual took place at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, in front of thousands of spectators in full Zulu attire. It marked the end of all rituals he had to perform before assuming the prestigious throne and the official beginning of his reign over the Zulu nation of about 11 million people.

Now the department has instructed teachers and pupils to join in celebrating and honouring the king. “This is part of the proud history of our province, which will continue to be taught in our schools for many generations to come. “It is in this regard that the MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal, Ms Mbali Fraser, is dedicating Tuesday, August30, as a day for schools and the department to celebrate the event.

“The MEC is, therefore, requesting all schools to participate in the celebration by encouraging all teachers, learners and all other employees to wear their traditional attire on Tuesday. “In addition, the MEC commits to work together with his Majesty in pursuit of quality public education in the province. That is part of the department’s dedication and honour to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, the patron of education, who dedicated his time and resources towards transformation of education in the province,” read the circular announcing the initiative. What was not quite clear with the memo was whether only Zulu attire should be worn on the day or any traditional attire, since KwaZulu-Natal is now a diverse province with almost every major tribe and nationality represented.

For instance, in southern KwaZulu-Natal areas like uMzimkhulu and Kokstad, you find the Bhacas who have a distinct culture and attire. In northern KwaZulu-Natal, in areas like Manguzi, you find the Tsongas (of the Tembe clan), who have a slightly different culture and attire. The rest of the province, mainly the north-western parts, Midlands and coastal areas, is predominantly Zulu. [email protected]

