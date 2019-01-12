File photo: ER24

Winterton - Twelve people were injured, one critically and some seriously, when two minibuses collided head-on on the R74 in Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find two wrecked minibuses in the road. Several people were found scattered around the scene, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Upon further inspection, paramedics found that the driver of the one minibus had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. The second driver had sustained only moderate injuries while 10 children had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious."

Paramedics treated the injured and provided the seriously and critically injured patients with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to various hospitals for further treatment. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, Meiring said

African News Agency (ANA)