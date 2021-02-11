Two alleged Chatsworth hijackers nabbed after trying to sell vehicle part on social media

Durban - Two Chatsworth men who hijacked a vehicle and then tried to sell the canopy on social media have been arrested. Clive Govender,48, and Arienuntha Chetty, 50, made their first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court this week. They were charged with hijacking. Govender and Chetty remain behind bars. Their bail application is due to be heard in 7 days. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim, 32, was travelling in Croftdene in Chatsworth on January 21 when he was accosted by three armed males. “At gunpoint, the victim was instructed to keep driving until they reached the Silverglen Nature Reserve. Once there, he was dragged into the bush,” said Mbele.

The victim told police that his mouth and hands were bound with duct tape.

“Once the suspects fled, the victim managed to untie himself and seek help from one of the nearby houses.”

A case of carjacking was opened.

Mbele said the victim had recently seen his vehicle’s canopy up for sale on a social media website and reported it to police.

“The seller was contacted and a meeting was arranged to purchase the said canopy. The police, together with the victim, proceeded to Montford in Chatsworth where the vehicle was positively identified as well as the suspect.”

Mbele said police arrested one of the suspects, and seized the canopy.

“Police followed up on further information, resulting in the arrest of a second suspect in Chatsworth.”

Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal Major General Thulani Gonya commended the team for immediately responding to the call of the complainant which resulted in the arrest of the alleged perpetrators.

“The community play a huge role in fighting crime in our province and we appreciate the support shown by the people in KwaZulu-Natal in fighting crime,” he said.

IOL