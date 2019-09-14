File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old woman, one of them her granddaughter, in KwaMashu in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. "An intensive investigation was conducted by KwaMashu detectives after an elderly woman was brutally killed in June this year. Their hard work yielded positive results when they arrested two suspects, including her granddaughter," Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

The suspects, aged 26 and 34, were arrested on Friday at KwaMashu and Mtubatuba. Items that were stolen were also seized during their arrest. The arrested suspects would appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of murder and robbery.

On June 5, the 67-year-old woman was at her house at Umcijo Road in KwaMashu when she was allegedly attacked by the suspects. It was alleged that she was stabbed several times and her hands were tied up. Her two cellphones and a TV set were taken during the attack. A case of murder and robbery was opened at KwaMashu Police Station, Zwane said.

African News Agency/ANA