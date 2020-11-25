Two brothers shot in the head in Shallcross

Durban - Two brothers were shot dead in Himalaya Drive in Shallcross on Tuesday afternoon. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, Chatsworth police received a complaint of a shooting at Himalaya Drive Shallcross and proceeded to the scene just after 5pm. “On arrival they found two males with gunshot wounds to the head.” She said a 39-year-old victim was declared dead on the crime scene. “The second victim, a male aged 44, was taken to hospital for medical attention where he later died.

“It is alleged that the two victims were attacked by two unknown suspects who opened fire wounding them on the head.

“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. There is a vehicle that was found abandoned on the N2 freeway but it cannot be confirmed whether it was the suspects' vehicle or not, pending police investigation.

Gwala said charges of murder were opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation.

She confirmed the duo were brothers.

In a separate incident, also in KZN, a 43-year-old woman was shot dead in the head in the driveway of her Midlands home also on Tuesday just before 6pm.

Captain Gwala said the woman was about to leave her Bowker Road, Bisley home when four suspects opened fire.

“She sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

“The suspects also robbed the victim of her vehicle which was later found abandoned at Imbali Unit 1.

Gwala said charges of murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at Alexandra Road SAPS.

