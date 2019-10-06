File picture: Pexels

Durban - Quick reaction by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Babanango in Northern KwaZulu-Natal led to the arrest of two suspects caught breaking into a business premises in the area, the SAPS in the province said on Sunday. The arrested suspects, aged 30 and 35, would appear in the Babanango Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of housebreaking, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

In the earlier hours of Sunday morning, police officers were conducting crime prevention operations in their policing precinct when they were alerted to a housebreaking in progress.

Police officers proceeded to the premises and spotted activity in the business premises. The police officers who responded immediately requested for back-up from their colleagues and entered the premises.

"Two suspects were nabbed inside the business premises and were detained at the Babanango Police Station," Zwane said.